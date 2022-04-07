12 year old raped by Kaduna cleric gives birth in Kaduna

A 12-year-old girl who was raped by an elementary teacher in Unguwan Fantaro, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, in June 2021, has given birth to a baby boy.

The victim used to hawk chin-chin, a popular Nigerian snack in her village, when she was lured by the teacher simply identified as Salihu under the guise of buying chin-chin worth N200. Salihu reportedly covered Halima’s mouth and then defiled her.

Three months later, the victim was discovered to be pregnant and was placed under the custody of the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development through the Ummulkhairi Foundation.

Confirming her delivery to newsmen, the state Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said the girl was successfully delivered of a baby boy.