‘I am just hearing this’

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has reacted to reports of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stripping her of the Super Falcons captaincy.

The Barcelona Femeni superstar was on Thursday, April 7th, stripped of Super Falcons captaincy ahead of the double-header friendlies against Canada.

An NFF senior official, according to SportNewsAfrica revealed that the decision on Oshoala wasn’t taken in bad faith but in order to help the attacker rediscover her form with the Super Falcons.

“We have no issue whatsoever with Asisat [Oshoala] but thoughts of stripping her of the armbard came after Aisha Buhari Cup last September,” the senior official was quoted as saying.

“This is not for anything negative but for troubling concerns of seeing her struggle in national team colours. We and the coach [Waldrum] observed the captaincy is weighing her down and affecting her play. With or without it, we believe she is a true professional player and should not struggle to…