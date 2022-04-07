Lagos police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, denies Twitter user’s claim that a young boy was chased to his death by police officers who wanted to collect his phone

Lagos police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has reacted to a claim made by a Twitter user that a young boy was killed by trailer while being pursued by police officers who demanded to check his phone

Twitter user @Austynzogs who made the allegation, wrote

”This evening at Festac First Gate,Lagos/Badagry expressway,a Police team was reportedly chasing a young boy to collect his phone, alleging that he is a Yahoo boy. While the boy was trying to escape,an oncoming trailer hit him. Police fled”

Reacting, SP Hundeyin said the allegation is false. According to him, the deceased carelessly crossed the road and was knocked down by the trailer. He said the driver of the trailer also mentioned that the deceased wasn’t being chased by anyone.