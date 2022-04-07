My sack and NURTW Lagos dissolution is laughable – MC Oluomo

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has said that his sack as chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos council and dissolution of the council’s executive by the National Administrative Council (NAC) is laughable.

The dissolution statement was jointly signed by NURTW National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and General Secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

Lagos State Council Secretary, Seyi Bankole was also announced as the new head of NURTW in Lagos.

The embattled former NURTW leader who has now reacted to his sack, stated that it is laughable as all the union members in the state have pulled out of the national body.

MC Oluomo maintained that his earlier suspension was unconstitutional and further added that the dissolution has no effect because the activity of the state council has been suspended by the Lagos State government.

He also asked why the NURTW President is acting outside the constitution and hell-bent on…