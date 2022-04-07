Sujimoto Is Hiring – Take Your Career To The Next Level

POSITION: SENIOR OFFICE MANAGER/ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER – ABUJA

At Sujimoto we understand that great vision without great people is irrelevant and that’s why we go the extra mile to hire not just talents, but the right talents to contribute to the quality of our performance and to the strength of our capacity.

We are currently hiring for the position of Senior Office Manager/Administrative Manager at our office in Abuja. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in similar roles, candidates with legal and HR backgrounds will have an added advantage and must be 35 years old and above.

Job Description: