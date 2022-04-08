Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, reacts after UNICEF distanced itself from a fundraising he organized

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has reacted after the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF Nigeria distanced itself from fundraising he organized.

This comes amidst the public fight he and Nkechi have embarked upon since they went their separate ways.

Opeyemi said he raised £61 for the war victims in Ukraine and that the fundraising closed today and he is sending the money to UNICEF.

UNICEF in a statement released on its IG page today described Falegan’s fundraising as a ”scam alert”. The organization says it is unaware of any fictitious donations and warned members of the public to be wary of such.

Read what the organization wrote and Nkechi’s response below…