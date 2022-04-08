Federal high court bars media and others from covering terrorism cases





A federal high court has barred the media from covering terrorism cases in the country.

The court’s Chief Information Officer, Dr Catherine Christopher said in a statement that terrorism proceedings will be conducted in secret except when the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, grants permission for media coverage.

Terrorism proceedings will also hold at any place to be designated by the chief judge and in the case of the Abuja Judicial Division, the venue, for the time being, would be the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The court warned that anyone who contravenes an order or direction made under the practice directions would be deemed to have committed an offence contrary to Section 34(5) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Perimeters of the court sitting over a terrorism trial would be secured for the period of the trial for the safety of litigants and court officials, while distance and size of perimeters to be secured for the trial would…





Source: Linda Ikeji