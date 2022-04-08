Nigeria overtakes Iraq as the country with highest number of IS attacks

Nigeria has overtaken Iraq as the country with the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS).

This was captured in a global and cyber jihad date published by Jihad Analytics. The company which processes data on global and cyber jihad, noted that half of the attacks claimed by IS since the beginning of 2022 were in Africa.

Jihad Analytics also said the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), an affiliate of IS, is now more active in Nigeria.

While Nigeria has recorded a total of 162 IS operations since January 2022, Iraq has recorded 120.

