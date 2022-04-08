Sujimoto’s 41 Business Secrets As I Turn 41

I was lucky to have been born by a trader, who reminded me everyday that whatever you want in life is achievable. She was the one who taught me the dividends of tenacity, the patience of integrity and the honor of perseverance. She also taught me that success is not served a la carte; it is a buffet that one must chase, pursue and go after. Over the last thirty years, I have understood certain success principles, and what it takes to achieve anything in life even without having a rich uncle, a powerful aunty or a famous family name; that anyone can become a Dangote, an Adenuga or an Innoson. Here are 41 fundamental success principles that have brought me to where anyone can call success.

The No.1 lesson of success is to know what you want, your definite purpose. Without this, failure is guaranteed. Be an ijebu man in the morning, an Nnewi man in the afternoon, and a man from Kano in the night. You must have discipline in spending. Negotiate to the core, but never negotiate at…