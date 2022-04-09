10 Dollar Event Presents 10 Dollar Show

Lagos Stands Still for the Season 3,10dollarshow show featuring Fireboy DML,Kenny Blaq,Kaffy and lots more at the Eko hotel and Suites this Easter April 16th,2022.
@fireboydml
@kennyblaqmcfr_
@kaffydance
Come and watch your favourite stars perform during this Easter Period.There are other side attractions such as:
*Music
*Comedy
*Dance
*Magic
*Contortion
*Dare Devils
*Illusion
You cannot afford to miss the once in a life time show.
This is an extraordinary show with a combination of everything that is fun you have always wanted.It is a worldwide show that is globally recognised and will have all your favourite stars in attendance….miss it…miss out!
@10dollarmusic
@abi_otedola
@airjaratours
@10dollarotedola
@10dollarshowseason3
@EkoHotel
#Doja Otedola
#fireboydml
#kennyblaq
#djcuppy
#femiotedola
#alikodangote
Date:16 of April
Venue:Ekohotel & suites
For more inquiries call:08178608827
or Visit: www.10dollarticket.com to buy your tickets
or visit Eko…
Source: Linda Ikeji