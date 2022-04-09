Blessing Okoro replies Paul Okoye after he said a man will take care of a woman and not say a word but women will announce to the world once they feed a man

Blessing Okoro has responded to Paul Okoye after he accused women of announcing to the world when they feed a man.

 

Paul said a man will take care of a woman multiple times and won’t say a word but once a woman buys maggi to add to the soup, she tells the world she’s been feeding g the man.

 

Blessing responded, telling Paul that it’s because it’s the duty of men to provide. She added that it’s the same way women cook and clean often but once a man does the dishes, he tells the world he’s been turned into a house boy.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

