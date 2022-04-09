Celebrate Easter with Shopping Vouchers in Infinix April Promo

We’re sure everybody likes to win. So how does ?2,000,000 worth of shopping vouchers sound to you? And no, you’re not dreaming, you’re definitely wide awake reading this. Infact, you can be one of the winners of these shopping vouchers.

If you’re wondering how to go about it, read on to see what qualifies you and how you can cash out big time this season. Easter is only a few days away, and you can have more reasons to celebrate.

We know everyone loves a good time and the good things of life. We’ve got you covered this April with ?2,000,000 worth of shopping vouchers to give you when you buy an Infinix smartphone in our #InfinixAprilPromo.

It’s simple. All you have to do is:

– Visit any of our partner stores and buy the Infinix Hot 12, Smart 6 or Note 11 smartphones.

– Fill in the raffle card with all your details after making your purchase.

That’s it, and you’re qualified to be a winner. Meanwhile, you get an instant gift when…