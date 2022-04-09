I pity Buhari, he lacks support – Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the support he needs to tackle insecurity.
Speaking while distributing vehicles to district heads and all 20 local government council chairmen in Bauchi State, Bala stated that there’s need to collaborate with the Federal Government to manage the situation.
He also revealed that one of the local government areas in Bauchi State was recently attacked by bandits.
Bala said;
“It is unacceptable for the Federal Government to continue to say they cannot secure this country, our communities.We have the resources to do it. I really pity our father, the President and Commander-in-Chief. Because he really wants to do it, but he has not been supported.
“I as a Governor, head of a sub-national administration, I’m ready to work with the Federal Government to make sure we secure our state and country. It is our collective responsibility.”
Source: Linda Ikeji