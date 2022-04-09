Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged nearly one year after reuniting

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot nearly one year after reuniting.

The American actress and singer announced their engagement in a short video she posted on her fan newsletter called ‘On The JLo.’ on Friday, April 8.

In the video, Jlo couldn’t contain her excitement as she fought back tears while showing off her beautiful green engagement ring, saying, “You’re perfect.”.

The couple previously got engaged in 2002 but called it off after. They rekindled their love in 2021.

Affleck most recently showed support for his wife-to-be as Lopez accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Lopez recently told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

The Marry Me actress, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Emme and…