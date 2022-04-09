



A video of Nigerian troops celebrating after they defeated terrorists in a recent attack has been shared online. The video shows the military officers singing and dancing after they defeated the terrorists. The location where the video was filmed was however not stated. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Nigerian troops celebrate after defeating terrorists in a recent attack appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

