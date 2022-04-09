Nigerian’s WBO Cruiseweight Athlete, Lawrence Okolie Knocks Out Luxury

Lawrence Okolie, British boxer of Nigerian heritage who holds four major titles – the Commonwealth Boxing Championship, British Championship belt, European Championship, and the WBO Cruiserweight title. His record of 14 wins, 7 Knockouts, 0 draws are simply outstanding. Almost like the edifice- The Lucrezia, where he was standing on the 5th of April, 2022. The Urhobo boy has been undefeated but today, The Lucrezia has magnificently decided to challenge the champion.

The fully automated Luxury home, which is reserved for the 1% of the 1% has decided to be knocked out by the pride of this generation.

Location, architecture, and lifestyle welcomed the British, Warri blood boxer into the new address for luxury living – Banana Island, where Lawrence testified that the standard, he is seeing at the Lucrezia by Sujimoto is far better than some of the apartments he has visited in London and Dubai.

You could tell from the smile on the champion’s face that he took an uppercut…