Police rescue 15 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The Katsina police command busted a syndicate of human traffickers who were travelling to Libya through the Niger Republic border axis.

15 trafficked persons consisting of eight females and seven males were rescued by the police at about 03:30hrs on Friday April 8.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Gambo Isah in a press briefing at the command headquarters, Katsina said the traffickers were caught at Baraji Quarters in Daura Local Government Area of the state while conveying the victims.

The driver reportedly abandoned the victims and ran into the bush upon sighting the police. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.