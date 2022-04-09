President Putin loses his 9th colonel as tank commander becomes latest senior Russian officer to be killed in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his ninth colonel as tank commander becomes the latest senior Russian officer to be killed in the ongoing Ukraine war

A funeral was held for Colonel Alexander Bespalov on Friday in the closed Russian city of Ozersk, according to a local announcement, which said he was killed ‘during a special military operation in Ukraine.’ a term used by Moscow to avoid saying ‘war’.

The statement said Bespalov was the commander of the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, and become the latest senior Russian military officer to be killed in the war that has seen Kyiv’s forces surprise exerts with their fierce resistance.

In addition, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence estimates that Russia has sent more than 19,000 troops to their deaths. Meanwhile, thousands of Moscow’s soldiers have retreated from the Kyiv region to refocus Russia’s military efforts on eastern Ukraine.

However, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday that the Pentagon has…