Will Smith responds to Academy’s 10-year ban after Oscars 2022 slap

Will Smith has reacted to the Academy’s decision to ban him from events for a decade.

Recall that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday April 8, that Will has been banned from all of the organization’s events for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith will however keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in “King Richard.” Responding to this in a brief statement to Page Six on Friday, the actor said;

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision”

Last week, Smith announced he was resigning from the Academy, meaning he could not vote but was still able to be nominated and attend the awards show.