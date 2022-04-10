DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has congratulated her sister, Temi and Mr Eazi on their engagement.

The singer proposed to Temi in a cute video shared via their social media accounts on Sunday April 10.

DJ Cuppy shared the engagement video on Twitter and revealed that she introduced the couple to each other and told them to find her own man.

“Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola has found her personal person! Yo @MrEaziI’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!” she wrote.

“PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o! Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement!,” she added.