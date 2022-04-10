“I’m not a crossdresser. I’m a woman” Bobrisky issues disclaimer as Reps consider crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail

Bobrisky has released a post stating that he is a woman and not a crossdresser, as House of Reps consider bill seeking to ban cross-dressing in Nigeria and jail offenders for 6 months

The bill, read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, April 5, seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.

 

If the proposed law is passed, cross-dressers will be sentenced to 6 months in prison.

 

Reacting, Bobrisky took to Instagram to say that he has undergone multiple surgeries to change his sex and those surgeries can’t be reversed, hence he is a woman,  not a crossdresser. 

 

He said he has his lawyers and doctors to defend his claims and he has nothing to fear.

 

“Na who be crossdresser go dey fear,” he added.

 

6251e9f4f0f7f



Source: Linda Ikeji

