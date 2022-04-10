Kano police arrest teacher for gruesome torture of 8-year-old boy

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a school teacher, Ma’aruf Muhammad, 24, for the gruesome torture of an 8-year-old Almajiri boy, Muhammad Garba.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the grandmother and father of the child, were also arrested.

The PPRO said the incident was reported to the Command after the boy was found roaming around a culvert near Kofar Mata Quarters Kano.

“On the 29/03/2022 at about 1400hrs, a report was received from the Managing Director, Kano State Agency for Evacuation and Repatriation of Beggars that, on the 28/03/2022, one Mallam Usaini Uba, ‘m’, of Kofar Na’isa Quarters, Kano brought to the agency, one Muhammad Garba, ‘m’, aged 8 years old, an “Almajiri Boy”, who was found roaming around a culvert, near Kofar Mata Quarters Kano, with scar marks all over his body resulting from suspected torture,” Kiyawa stated.

“On receipt of the report,…