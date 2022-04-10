The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media has advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop insulting presidential aspirants of the party.

“Let the aspirants troll one another if they wish, LOL. My message is for you, not them. They’ve known one another for years. Have worked together, played politics together. Have earned the right to troll one another, if they so wish. Na you suppose give yourself,” he said.

“APC people, Stop insulting APC presidential aspirants because they’re not your preferred presidential aspirant. Use your brain. Nobody should need to tell you this. Nobody sent you trolling work.” he added.