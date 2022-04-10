National grid collapse: Vandalism on transmission tower caused blackout

The federal government has said that the recent nationwide blackout was caused by the vandalisation of a transmission power in the south-south region of the country.

This is coming after the ministry of power said a detailed investigation into the recurring grid collapse was ongoing.

Isa Sanusi, media spokesperson of the ministry of power in a statement released on Saturday April 9, said the recent grid collapse has been traced to Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line.

The statement read;