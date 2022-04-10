National grid collapse: Vandalism on transmission tower caused blackout

The federal government has said that the recent nationwide blackout was caused by the vandalisation of a transmission power in the south-south region of the country.
This is coming after the ministry of power said a detailed investigation into the recurring grid collapse was ongoing.
Isa Sanusi, media spokesperson of the ministry of power in a statement released on Saturday April 9, said the recent grid collapse has been traced to Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line.
The statement read;
“Further to our earlier press release, we wish to apprise the general public that the immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400 MW of generation.
“This consequently led to a cascade of plants shutdown across the country.
“We wish to notify the public that power on the grid is being…
Source: Linda Ikeji