National grid is being restored sequentially

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has given an update on the National grid that collapsed on Friday, April 8.
In an update given on his Twitter handle this afternoon, Abubakar says the grid is being restored sequentially by systems operators. He also mentioned that the grid collapsed due to activities of vandals.
His post reads
”Update on National Grid We wish to notify the public that power on the grid is being restored sequentially by the System Operator as other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by the NPHC Ltd.
The cause of national blackout yesterday was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of abt 400MW. This consequently led to a cascade of plant shut down across the country.”
Source: Linda Ikeji