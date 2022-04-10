NFL star Dwayne Haskins, 24, dies after being hit by a car in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, and former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins, has been killed after being struck by a car.

Haskins, who was set to turn 25 next month, was training with his team in South Florida when the fatal accident occurred early Saturday morning, his agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed reports of Haskins’ passing and issued his condolences to Haskins’ loved ones.

‘I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,’ Tomlin said in a statement confirming his death. ‘He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.’

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.’

“Dwayne was a young man of great intellect who cared deeply about his loved ones & the…