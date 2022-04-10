Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, debunks reports President Buhari left Nigeria for the UK today

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, debunks reports President Buhari left Nigeria for the UK today

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has debunked rumors that President Buhari left Nigeria for the UK today April 9.

 

Reports were rife online today that the President left the country for a 20-day vacation in the UK.

 

Debunking the news on his Twitter handle, Bashir wrote;

”The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”

 

