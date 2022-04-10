Unidentified boy found dead in Maiduguri (graphic photo)

A young boy whose identity is unknown, has been found dead along the road in Kototo District in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
An aid worker, Junaid Jibril Maiva, who disclosed this via Facebook on Sunday, April 10, said anyone with useful information on the identity of the boy or his family should contact the phone numbers he pasted.
“This boy just died in AA kotoko district in Maiduguri, and his parents or people are unknown. Please if anyone knows him should come to Bulabulin A A Kotoko area or call these numbers. 08026145252 Slave Man. 08060955381 Hussaini Mohammed Mala. May Allah forgive him and have mercy on him. 10/04/2022”
Source: Linda Ikeji