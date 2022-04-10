Watch UK PM Boris Johnson tour the streets of Kyiv with Zelensky on surprise visit to Ukraine (Photos/Videos)

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on Saturday, April 9 to pledge support and show solidarity towards the country in its war against Russia

Footage shared by the Ukranian embassy to the UK, President Volodimir Zelensky and Boris Johnson’s official Twitter handles showed the pair meeting and sitting across a table from each other, their respective flags on the far side.

Johnson was wearing a dark suit and Zelensky a khaki overall, his signature attire in public appearances since the Russian invasion began February 24.

Reports in UK say that the visit was intended to be kept secret until the Prime Minister had flown out of the war zone but bis arrival was mistakenly announced in a mid-afternoon tweet by Ukraine’s embassy to the UK, which posted a picture of him chatting with Zelensky, with the caption: Surprise.

UK Security officials gave the green light to the visit after the exhausted and battered Russian forces…