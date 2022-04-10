White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim’s family mourn (video)

The white woman who stabbed her Nigerian-American boyfriend to death was seen having a drink with her father at a bar.

Courtney Tailor Clenney stabbed Christian Toby Obumseli, a Nigerian-American man to death on Sunday, April 3, at their apartment in Miami.

Courtney was arrested but she threatened to kill herself so the police committed her to a mental health centre under the Baker Act.

In Florida, officers can commit a person to a mental health treatment centre for up to 72 hours by using the state’s Baker Act.

Courtney has not been charged and she’s walking free.

She was seen at a bar with her father on Friday night, April 8, and the Nigerian woman, Nnenna, who saw her harrassed her out of the bar.

“Yea, you should go. You should go, ‘cos you just killed your boyfriend,”Nnenna is heard telling Courtney.

Courtney and her father left the bar immediately.

Watch the video below.