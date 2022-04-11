Civil engineer-turned-makeup artist, Lydia Stanley, takes us through her journey to becoming a special effects makeup artist in Season 2 episode 2 of First Class Material (video)

Lydia Stanley, a trained civil engineer who is now a special effects makeup artist, has opened up about her art and her journey to creativity.

Lydia, who does face-enhancing makeup and special effects makeup said she decided to learn makeup in 2014. However, there was only one makeup school in Kaduna where she lives and the fee was expensive.

As she couldn’t afford the fee, she went online to watch videos and learn. She then saved up money, bought her makeup supplies and started practising what she watched online.

“I’m basically self-taught,” she said.

She added: “I’m a very good example of practise makes perfect.”

Lydia explained in episode 2 of First Class Material that she began doing makeup professionally in 2016 but soon got bored with regular makeup, so she decided to branch out to special effects makeup.

She uses her special effects makeup skills as an advocacy tool to speak about things happening in her community, especially social justice…