David Beckham celebrates son brooklyn as he weds Nicola Peltz (photos)

Brooklyn Beckham, the first son of David and Victoria Beckham has tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in a lavish £3million Miami wedding in front of a star-studded guestlist.

 

Brooklyn, who proposed to Transformers actress Nicola in July 2020, married her on Saturday, April 9.

 

It was a double ceremony — designed to mark the Catholic faith of Nicola’s mum Claudia and the Judaism of her dad Nelson.

 

This morning, David Beckham took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s union.

 

He shared photos of him and his sons, including the groom, at the wedding and wished Brooklyn the best in his marriage.

 

 

Nicola also took to Instagram in the early hours of today to share photos from her wedding.

 

See them below.

 

