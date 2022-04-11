EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, April 11, arraigned one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake Army General, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266, 500,000.

The offences are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

Abiodun was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The defendant, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army allegedly, made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President , Muhammadu Buhari, had short-listed him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army…