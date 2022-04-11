“I am not a crossdresser” James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail

James Obilor, better known as James Brown, has denied being a crossdresser.

As House of Reps members move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail, many crossdressers in Nigeria have come out to deny being crossdressers.

James Brown is the latest crossdresser to release a statement denying crossdressing.

He tweeted: “Point of correction, I am NOT a cross dresser . I am a DRAG Queen. Do your research before you come for me . My job is to entertain using my personality and my beauty , you already know the vibes ! I am a COMEDIAN. You thought I was making you laugh for no reason.

“I am PRINCESS OF AFRICA, This bill has nothing on me . Don’t underestimate the power that I carry Ask my fans , ask those that know me personally ,on a daily, I give you James without all the glam and the feminine touch. Abeg efi mi si le, let me enjoy my life . Omo to dun toyin.”