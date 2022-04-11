Kaduna State Govt reacts to video allegedly showing security forces parading neutralized and arrested bandits

The Kaduna State Government has said that it is awaiting operational feedback from security agencies on bandits reportedly neutralized and arrested at Kakura community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 10, while reacting to a video making the round on social media platforms, allegedly showing security forces parading the bandits after repelling attack on the community last night.

“The Kaduna State Government has received enquires from the media and citizens over a video being circulated on social media platforms, allegedly showing security forces parading neutralized and arrested bandits in a location around Chikun LGA,” the Commissioner stated.

“It is necessary to clarify that at this time, the Kaduna State Government has not received feedback from security agencies regarding any such operations. Therefore no information can…