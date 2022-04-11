Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had his phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who had his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid star was seen in footage knocking a phone out of a boy’s hand as he headed towards the tunnel after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

According to Mail Online, Merseyside Police have contacted the family of the 14-year-old Everton fan as they conduct an investigation into the incident at Goodison Park

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to punish the player after he apologised for his ‘outburst’ and invited the boy to watch a match at Old Trafford.

The Sun reported that the club have accepted the Portuguese superstar’s apology on social media and are no longer investigating the incident.

Despite the club dropping their own investigations, Merseyside Police are looking into the incident and have appealed for more…