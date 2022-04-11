Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter says he wasn’t aware late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu was allegedly being assaulted by her husband, vows to ensure he gets punished

The daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Deborah, has disclosed that her father had no knowledge of the alleged physical assault singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, suffered in the hands of her husband who is now in police custody.

Late Osinachi was a member of Pastor Enenche’s church.

In a post shared on Facebook, Enenche noted that her father has advocated against unhealthy marriage, adding that everything was done to ensure Osinachi was removed from her situation.

“My father has always been an advocate for removing oneself from a deeply unhealthy marriage. It is spread across the fabric of his ministry the clear fact that he has always ensured the weak are protected. It is not different in this situation.

Everything was done to ensure the departed was removed from her situation and in lieu of that, she was cared for as much as possible. Bear in mind that there was no knowledge of the physical abuse. If such had come to light, we…