Police arrest member of notorious kidnap syndicate in Adamawa, recover four AK-47 rifle, cash and charms

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a member of three-man kidnap syndicate terrorising some local government areas of the state and recovered four AK-47 rifles.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement said the suspect was arrested on April 8, 2022.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, have assured the good people of Adamawa State of sustained efforts by the police in fighting crimes, improving public safety and security across the State, preparatory for the local government election,” the PPRO stated.

“The command’s operatives attached to Karewa Area Command, on the 8/4/2022 disconnected a criminal network and apprehended one Muhammad Isa,30 years, a resident of Maigero, Song local government, from the syndicate of three and recovered (4) AK-47 rifles, one Corolla LE vehicle with Reg. No. FST 749 DC, the sum of N946,000 cash, 164 round of live ammunitions, chains, padlocks, charms and…