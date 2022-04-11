Russia was behind 2010 plane crash that killed 96 including Polish leader Lech Kaczynski, Warsaw government panel claims

The Warsaw government panel hasclaimed that Russiawas behind a 2010 plane crash that killed 96 including the Polish leader Lech Kaczynski.

The latest report today released by the special commission alleges that the April 10, 2010 crash was caused by an intentional detonation of planted explosives.

The plane crash killed Mr. Kaczynski, the first lady, and 94 other members of the government and armed forces as well as many other prominent Polish figures.

Commission head Antoni Macierewicz today told a news conference that their deaths were caused by an ‘act of unlawful interference by the Russian side.’

Mr. Macierwicz, who in 2015-2018 served as defense minister in Poland’s right-wing government, added:’The main and indisputable proof of the interference was an explosion in the left-wing ? followed by an explosion in the plane’s centre.’

And he denied that there were any mistakes made by Polish pilots or crew members, despite there being bad weather at the time of the…