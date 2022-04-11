Woman accused of stealing iPad says it’s payment for s3x

A Kenyan woman and a foreigner were arrested by the police in Kilimani, Nairobi County of Kenya on Sunday April 10, after they both filed a complaint against each other.

The foreigner identified only as Khan, had reported the woman for allegedly stealing his iPad valued at Ksh92, 000 (N330k) after spending a night with her.

A police report read;

“The iPad was recovered from the woman and the hotel’s security alerted police officers based at Capitol Hill Police station, who immediately rushed to the establishment”

The woman, however, denied stealing the gadget from Khan and accused him of wrongly reporting her claiming that he gave her the iPad as payment for sexual services rendered at night.

The report added;