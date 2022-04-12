Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that addressing President Muhammadu Buhari as a general and dictator is abuse of press freedom.

Speaking on Tuesday April 12, when executives of the International Press Institute (IPI), Nigeria chapter paid a courtesy visit to him at his office in Abuja, Lai maintained that the government of the day in Nigeria is not a threat to the media.

The Minister also claimed that despite the abuse of press freedom, those doing that have continued to practise their profession without hindrance.

He said;