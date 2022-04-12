Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom

By
Headliners
-
1


Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that addressing President Muhammadu Buhari as a general and dictator is abuse of press freedom. 

 

Speaking on Tuesday April 12, when executives of the International Press Institute (IPI), Nigeria chapter paid a courtesy visit to him at his office in Abuja, Lai maintained that the government of the day in Nigeria is not a threat to the media. 

 

The Minister also claimed that despite the abuse of press freedom, those doing that have continued to practise their profession without hindrance.

 

He said;

 

“I remember saying at the opening of the 2016 IPI World Congress in Qatar that the government of the day in Nigeria is not a threat to the media, and that it is not about to stifle press freedom or deny anyone his or her constitutionally-guaranteed rights.

“That statement remains true today as it was then. I even told the congress that the Nigerian media have no reason to fear the government, and that — if…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR