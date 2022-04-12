Barred SIM cards won’t be unblocked without NIN linkage

The federal government has said that mobile telephone lines barred by telecom operators last week will not be unblocked until their owners’ National Identity Numbers (NINs) are linked.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it decided to put out a statement on Tuesday April 12, in view of a viral site being circulated on social media and on some websites.

The NCC stated that the link and the accompanying narrative represented patent misinformation and disinformation certainly designed to mislead the general public about the SIM cards barred from making calls, due to non-linkage with NIN at the set deadline.

It read;