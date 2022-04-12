Buhari approves release of 40,000mt of grains to ‘cushion high commodity prices’

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 40,000 metric tonnes of grains as part of efforts to address the high cost of commodities across the country.
This was announced on Tuesday April 12 by Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Mohammed.
The Minister also said that the grains were released to cushion the effect of preparation for Ramadan, Easter, Salah festivities. The grains to be released are sorghum, maize, millet, among others.
Mohammed said;
“I’m here this afternoon as a result of summoning by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. He actually directed and approved the release of grains from our strategic grain reserve by the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development.
“This is to cushion the effect of some of the issues we are facing with high prices of commodities across the country and also to cushion these festivities — Ramadan, Easter, Salah — so that there will be a little cushion for the people during these…
Source: Linda Ikeji