Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes you into April full of new flavors & runaway deals!

Cold stone Creamery, your number 1 favorite ice cream brand and home of ultimate ice cream experience is back this April with the addition of two new amazing flavors to its More Love Menu and they have us completely drooling. Introducing the Sweet Pineapple Cream and Coconut Custard Cream. Experience sweet sensations like never before as these 2 new flavors come creamier, smoother and tastier!

If you’re in the mood for something sweet and loaded with creamy goodness, the Sweet Pineapple Cream ice-cream is your best bet! Made from the creamiest of sweet creams, Pineapple flavoring and pineapple titbits, this flavor has is going to keep you wanting more

We are going completely nuts for the Coconut Custard Cream and we think you will too, made with a smooth blend of sweet cream mixed with caramel, coconut flavoring and custard, this flavor is a must-have.

Enjoy April with ultimate indulgence in these new flavors (Sweet pineapple cream and Coconut custard cream) in the…