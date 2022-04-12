Ex-soldier charged to court for flashing pen!s and committing vile s3x act with a bin

An ex-soldier shocked passers-by when she flashed her penis and committed a vile sex act with a bin in public.

Chloe Thompson, 42, was caught in an alley as she used a sex toy that she attached to the bin in Middlesbrough, England.

Teesside Crown Court heard how she behaved in an “overtly sexualised manner in the presence of families and children” on August 13 last year.

On the same day, she exposed herself while thrusting her hips in the window of her home, and three children witnessed it, reports Teesside Live.

One witness described seeing “a male on the street”, “wearing women’s clothing” and seeing that person “lifting and playing with their penis”.

The court had heard how Thompson was “somebody who is going through a number of difficulties” and is “struggling to decide who she is”.

Defending Tom Bennett said: “She is trying to make changes but certainly at the start of that process felt somewhat isolated and erratic in her behaviour.”

Thompson had…