FG given 72-hour ultimatum to rescue abducted passengers





Family members of the passengers kidnapped during the March 28 terrorist attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the federal government to ensure the safe rescue of all the abductees.

The families gave the ultimatum at the end of a meeting of the family members in Kaduna on Monday, April 12.

Reacting to the recent video released by the terrorists showing the abductees pleading on the government to rescue them, the families said they were yet to receive any word from those who abducted their loved ones.

”The kidnappers said we should be ready that they are going to contact us. We have not had any communication with them since then,” he said. Since this incident happened, we expected that by now, the government, the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the federal ministry of transportation are supposed to have identified relatives of the victims to tell us what efforts they are making or not to rescue our loved ones unhurt. In fact, the primary duty of…





