Gunmen hijack passenger bus in Rivers state

Gunmen have hijacked a commercial bus fully loaded with passengers in Rivers State.

The vehicle was said to have been attacked while heading to Kalabari riverine axis in Degema, Asaritoru and Akukutoru Local Government Councils from Port-Harcourt.

Chairman of Degema, Hon. Michael John Williams, who confirmed the development, said that there was an attack on one passenger bus, not two as is being rumoured on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the passengers and the buses were unknown.