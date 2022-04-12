Hoodlums kill lecturer, tailor in Plateau state

The lecturer

A university lecturer, Sani Muhammad Mazadu and a tailor, Safiyanu Sa’id, have been killed during a clash between two rival groups popularly known as Sara Suka around Yankwaba, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mazadu and Safiyanu Saeed died in the late hours of Monday, April 11, as a result of injuries they sustained from the clash.

Mazadu was until his death, a lecturer at the Department of Psychology, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State,

A relative of the lecturer, Jamilu Abdullahi Mazadu, who confirmed the sad incident to reporters in Jos on Tuesday April 12, said the incident has been reported at the Anguwan Rogo Police Divisional Headquarters.

He said policemen had visited the family of the deceased while one of the hoodlums had been arrested.