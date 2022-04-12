Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho to leave the club at season’s end after 9 years

Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Fernandinho has revealed he will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his nine-year spell in England.

Fernandinho, 36, has struggled for game time this campaign, and has now revealed his sights are set on a move to Brazil and he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Fernandinho has just three months left on his deal, after signing fresh terms for one more season last year. This term, he has played just 13 times in the top-flight.

And, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, he challenged the club to ‘win everything’ this season

Yes. Yes, I want to play,’ the veteran added, when asked whether he will leave City in order to play more regularly.

He then went on to say: ‘Yes, I will go back to Brazil for sure. I decided with my family and that is most important for me.’

Coach Pep Guardiola, was surprised by the news and admitted he didn’t know of Fernandinho’s plans.

‘Oh? I…