Musician who raped and sexually abused eight teenage female fans after winning their trust is jailed for 17 years

A musician who used his status as a guitarist in a band to target and rape teenage female fans has been jailed for 17 years.

Cassius Povey, 29, a well-known musician in the Midlands, preyed upon the vulnerable victims over a six-year period between 2010 and 2016.

The court heard Povey, of Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was arrested in July 2020 after officers were alerted to his crimes by the Facebook post.

A court heard the serial sexual predator plied some of the teenagers with drugs and booze after winning their trust as a ‘prominent and popular musician’. He befriended the schoolgirls, who were fans of his music, on Facebook before going on to rape or sexually abuse eight of them when they were only 14 or 15.

Povey also raped another woman, aged 19, in a park before he was caught when one of his victims spoke out on Facebook, and police were alerted.

Other girls commented on the post saying they had also been abused at the hands of Povey, who was arrested and…